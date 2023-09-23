Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.