Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.