Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after buying an additional 1,271,544 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.22 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

