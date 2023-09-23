Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

