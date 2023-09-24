2,899 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $198.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,212 shares of company stock worth $26,086,688 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

