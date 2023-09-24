89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.68. 89bio has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

