Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $312.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $314.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.35.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

