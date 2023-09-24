Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

