AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Lowered to $11.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

