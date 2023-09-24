AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

