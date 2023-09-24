AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.27. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.64.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

