AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $62.58 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

