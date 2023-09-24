AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,664.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,664 shares of company stock worth $113,526,822. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $149.70 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

