AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.31 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.