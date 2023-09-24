AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

