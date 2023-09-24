AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after buying an additional 454,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $899.67.

Shares of REGN opened at $824.84 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $795.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $776.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

