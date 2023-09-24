AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,843 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock worth $295,803,385. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

