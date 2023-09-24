Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

