Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Affimed

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 27.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.11. Affimed has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.