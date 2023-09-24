Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Alector has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,875.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,122,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

