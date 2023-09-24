Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

