Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $84.11

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.11, but opened at $87.37. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 5,809,385 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

