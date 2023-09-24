Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

