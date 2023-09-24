Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

