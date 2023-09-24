Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

