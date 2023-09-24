Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $130.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock worth $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.