Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

