Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

