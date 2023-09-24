Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

