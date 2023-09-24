Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

AMZN stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

