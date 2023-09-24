Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

