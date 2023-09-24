Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

