Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ambev has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 70.1% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,459 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 515,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180,650 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

