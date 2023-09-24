American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.67.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

