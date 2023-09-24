Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $29.68

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $30.82. Anterix shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 161,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix Trading Up 12.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.48. Anterix had a negative net margin of 239.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mahvash Yazdi acquired 1,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $251,942.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Anterix by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

