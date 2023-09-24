Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Apple by 149.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

