Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

