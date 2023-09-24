Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Apple by 149.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 15.5% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.