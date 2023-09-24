Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

