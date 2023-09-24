Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 149.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.5% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

