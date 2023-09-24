Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

