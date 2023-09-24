Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.