Apple’s (AAPL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

