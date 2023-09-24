Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 216.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 718,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.