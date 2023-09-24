ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
