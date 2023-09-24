Armon Dadgar Sells 14,023 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $323,510.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,062,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,113,400.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,049,180.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $984,200.00.

Shares of HCP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.12.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

