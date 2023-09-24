Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,680 shares of company stock worth $2,588,802. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 112,889 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

