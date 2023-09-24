Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 2,834 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

