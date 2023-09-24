Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

