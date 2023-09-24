Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 2,834 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.