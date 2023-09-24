Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $18.89. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 21,099 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

